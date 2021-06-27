Kuhn, Nicholson appointed to fill vacant Monroe County Board seats

One is a familiar face, the other a new face to the Monroe County Board.

Jim Kuhn and Mark Nicholson were appointed to fill the Dist. 14 and Dist. 10 seats respectively at the start of the board meeting Wednesday night at the Sparta American Legion.

Kuhn is filling the Dist. 14 vacancy following the recent death of Sharon Folcey. Kuhn opted to step away from county government when the Monroe County Board opted to trim its numbers in 2016.

Nicholson recently retired as Tomah police chief. He fills a seat that was vacated after Rod Sherwood decided to resign from the board.

County board chairman Cedric Schnitzler said Nicholson was the lone applicant for the Dist. 10 seat. Kuhn was selected from four candidates for the Dist. 14 vacancy.

"I'm glad to be back," Kuhn said.

Nicholson said his intent to seek the board vacancy is an opportunity, "To give back. That's why I'm here."

However with that said, Nicholson added with a smile, "I decided to jump from one fire to another fire."

It was a relatively routine meeting for Kuhn and Nicholson to ease into their roles.

Supervisors approved a resolution for bid package #2 for the Monroe County nursing home and senior care facility project. During her report, Monroe County Administrator Tina Osterberg encouraged the board to take time and drive by the building site which is changing daily since construction started; site prep began June 1.

Bids on masonry, roofing, siding, doors, drywall and food service equipment were opened before the county board meeting. Bids came in higher than anticipated, Osterberg said, but nothing to jeopardize the original $20 million bond, approved in a 2018 non-binding referendum.

Osterberg also noted her hope that a bid package #3 expected in September will be less.

"We will just have to sharpen our pencils," Osterberg said.