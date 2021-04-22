Lemonweir principal accepts La Crosse position

Her name was not listed among the April list of resignations for the Tomah School Board, but media reports from La Crosse announced that Lemonweir Elementary School principal Nicki Pope was hired as principal at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori in La Crosse effective July 1.

Pope has been principal of Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah since 2012. Before that, Pope was special education director at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 4. She also has six years of experience as a special education teacher.

Pope was a key player in establishing the 45/15 school calendar at Lemonweir, the lone school under that calendar in the Tomah district.

Pope was one of three finalists for the district superintendent position for the Bangor School District.

But the Bangor School Board passed on all three candidates and re-opened its search for the position, which was recently filled.

Pope is a 2005 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She earned her master’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2009.