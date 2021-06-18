Let’s do it again next year: Butterfest 2021 deemed a success
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 12:14pm admin1
If Sparta’s Butterfest is any indication of how badly people want to get back to the way things were before the pandemic, they’re ready.
If Sparta’s Butterfest is any indication of how badly people want to get back to the way things were before the pandemic, they’re ready.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com