Let freedom ring

Independence Day is this weekend already with lots of family-friendly, fun activities planned throughout Monroe County and the surrounding areas.

Since the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center is making plans to host the annual Independence Day parade on Saturday, July 3.

The parade will travel through downtown Tomah on Superior Avenue with the parade line-up starting on McLean Avenue at 9 a.m.; McLean Avenue will be closed to parking and non-parade traffic.

The parade will begin promptly at 10 a.m. with the route proceeding south down the northbound lane of Superior Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the parade.

First United Methodist Church, located at 1105 Butts Ave in Tomah will be serving brats, hot dogs, chips, beverages, desserts and ice cream following the parade. They will offer in-person and drive-up service and the food will be served until 2 p.m.

The celebration will continue July 4 with fireworks, sponsored by the City of Tomah, Tomah Lion’s Club and Tomah Fire Department. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. and will be let off from Recreation Park.

Due to a lack of participants, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Sparta’s Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration has been cancelled, however, fireworks will still be held in Memorial Park at dusk on July 4.

The Warrens Independence Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3. Weather permitting, the Town of Lincoln Fire Department fireworks will begin at dusk at Birkholz Field (across from the ballpark).

The Warrens Lions Club will begin serving brats, hotdogs and popcorn, as well as beer, pop and water from the softball field concession stand at 6 p.m.

The Bangor American Legion will be holding its annual Independence Day Celebration at Bangor Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, July 3.

A trout fishing contest will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for three age groups including 7 and under, 8-10 and 11-12.

Bingo will be held at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and again from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Merry Makers Pie Auction will be held at 5 p.m. and a raffle drawing will be held at 9:30 p.m.

Cornhole tournament registration will be held at 5 p.m. and let the games begin at 6 p.m.

Music will be provided by Dave Kiral from 2 to 5 p.m. and 3 Nickels will play from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The evening will end with a bang as the fireworks display starts at 10 p.m.

With this year’s theme of “Let Freedom Ring,” Ontario is busy preparing for its annual July 4 bash.

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 with a farm and antique tractor pull beside Wildcat Bar & Grill on Main Street. The charity pull will benefit Rhett Flaten, a 4-year-old boy from Ontario currently in treatment for Ewing sarcoma.

Rendezvous on the Kickapoo will take place Saturday through Sunday at the public canoe landing on County Hwy P. Campers in 1700s era dress will reenact the fur trade lifestyle.

A kids and pet parade will start at the fire station pavilion at 5:30 p.m.

The activities continue into the evening with a talent show at 6:30 p.m. on the former Ontario Community Hall deck. At 7:30 p.m, Tor Eness’ cowboy church country music gospel will convene along with JP Olson, Eric Nofsinger, Stuart Thayer and Frank Randle set to perform.

On Sunday, July 4, a pancake breakfast will be held in the tent by the ball diamond from 7 to 10 a.m. The Run for Fun 5K will start at 8 a.m. followed by the Kids Run at 9 a.m.

Registration for the 2nd Annual Ontario Car Show will be from 9-11:30 a.m; trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. and the cruise will start at 2 p.m.

The parade will kick off at noon. The lineup will begin at 11 a.m. on Lincoln Street. Additional afternoon activities include horse drawn wagon rides, food, crafts, inflatable, kids’ games and more.

At 2 p.m., there will be a MiniPullers Garden Tractor Pull. Kids’ softball games will begin between 4 and 7 p.m. depending on their age bracket.

Tor Eness & Friends will provide music at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. in the village square.