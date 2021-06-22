Lions Club International decision seals fate for local Lioness clubs

It was a group that started with 19 women and a desire for public service, the Cranberry Country Lioness Club in Warrens.

But after a decision from Lions Club International (LCI) local Lioness service organizations will cease to exist. In 2018 the LCI board of directors decided to encourage all Lioness clubs to become part of local Lions chapters. Such has been the case for area Lioness organizations. In June 2018, additional concessions were made by the LCI board to encourage individual Lioness to formally join the Lions family. A timetable was set to incorporate the clubs by the end of June of this year.

Two of those Lioness clubs, Tomah Lioness and Cranberry Country Lioness have been in the process of incorporation with their respective Lions club for each community. Cranberry Country Lioness started over 30 years ago. According to longtime member Sara Moseley, the club has served the Warrens community and beyond in countless ways.

On Wednesday, June 16 present Cranberry Country members met at the Warrens Youth Park Shelter for a formal recognition of its public service from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"Unfortunately, because of changes in International Lions Club structure, the Lioness has made the difficult decision to disband the Cranberry Country Lioness club at the end of June," Moseley posted on Facebook. "Some ladies will join the Warrens Lions Club, and our hope/plan is to carry on the Lioness project work under the Lions banner."

Such is the case for Tomah Lioness Club members, who are now affiliated with the Tomah Lions Club, with the same goal of continuing service work.

With help from the Cranberry Country Homemakers group, a meal was provided to allow the opportunity for Cranberry Country Lioness members to look back on their service for three plus decades. Nothing formal, just members of a community gathering to show appreciation for community support.

A chance for members, present and past, to stop in, share stories and say hello.

"I have been honored to have been a part of this group of women for the last 10 plus years," Moseley said. "The last few as president..., I cannot help but to be grateful for all the times we laughed, we cried, we washed dishes, we served meals, bought socks and mittens, delivered care packages, donated milk, helped with vision screenings, (and the list goes on) .... and then we laughed some more, (while washing a few more dishes) all in the name of community service."

Moseley has little doubt the Lions motto of 'we serve' will continue as former Lioness members wear a Lions vest, or not.

"They will continue to serve," Moseley said. "It's something in the water, or hard wired in their DNA. Many of the Lioness are not Facebook so please congratulate and thank them for their service. We are planning for pictures."