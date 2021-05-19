Local law enforcement agencies gather to remember fallen officers

Last week, law enforcement agencies and personnel all over the country celebrated National Police Week, a time to remember the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week, which was then established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.

An appreciation ceremony was held in front of the Monroe County Justice Center Friday afternoon where a number of law enforcement personnel and their families were in attendance along with several elected officials.

Following the national anthem, which was sung by the Coulee Region Homeschooling Choir, an invocation was led by Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain Rob Rand.

“We’re here today to say thank you and show appreciation to the men and women who serve to provide aid in a time of need and protect our home and businesses in a time of crises,” he said. “I ask that their hearts are filled with pride for what they do and represent, and I pray for their safety.”

Representative Nancy Vandermeer, Representative Loren Oldenberg and Senator Patrick Testin also spoke during the ceremony offering up greetings and gratitude to the law enforcement officers of Monroe County.

“Words cannot express the type of service, knowledge and courage that it takes to be in law enforcement,” said Rep. Nancy Vandermeer. “There is a tremendous depth of contribution that it takes to serve in this field. Thank you very much for all that you do, and I ask that God continue to bless each and every one of you to bring you safely home every evening.”

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said a few words as well, speaking about the unfortunate deaths of fellow law enforcement officers and the common phrases that are used all across the nation in regard to the death of a police officer.

“Some of those are, we are deeply saddened to report, it is with heavy hearts that we report, we are heartbroken to announce, it is with profound sadness and we are devastated to announce,” Revels said.

Revels also talked about recurring descriptions of incidents that all officers respond to on a day to day basis, but for some it ended tragically. Officers that responded to a complaint about a dog, a domestic disturbance, executing a search warrant, struck and killed by a vehicle, responding to a fight in progress, conducting a welfare check, attempting to make an arrest or responding to a suicidal subject.

He listed words and phrases that were used to describe those men and women; brave, caring, honor, hero, respect, the ultimate sacrifice, dedicated, thoughts and prayers.

“They were all friends, neighbors, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters. They were all police officers,” Revels said. “The rule of law must prevail for it’s our future that depends on it. Wisconsin policing is some of the best around the nation. There are some excellent men and women that provide those law enforcement services every day for those people that we serve in each one of our jurisdictions.”

He said it is the support of the community that gives law enforcement personnel a reason to put on the uniform every day and keeps them going day in and day out.

This year’s keynote speaker was State Representative Jesse James with the 68th Assembly District. James has been in law enforcement for the past 20 years and still serves as a part-time police officer; he is the only state legislator in Wisconsin to be an active law enforcement officer.

“I will always back the badge and it is an honor for me to be here today, surrounded by my brothers and sisters in blue and their families,” he said. “I’m proud to serve as a state representative, but privileged to work, train and learn with some of you in my capacity as a law enforcement officer. I am blessed to still wear the badge.”