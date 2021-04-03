McMullen Park campground prepares for April 3 opening

The McMullen Memorial County Park campground in Warrens will be opening for the season next month on Saturday, April 3. The 2020 camping season at McMullen was delayed until May 15 last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it will be back to business as usual this spring.

The park features a 60-acre campground with 71 campsites that offer both electrical and water hookups, a park shelter, playground areas, a 50-acre lake with a boat launch and fishing pier as well as a swimming beach, hiking trails, privies and a shower facility.

McMullen, which was the first county park in Monroe County, traditionally opens with an annual clean-up day the last Saturday of April. Even though the tradition was skipped last year, this year’s annual park clean-up day is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

Visitors to McMullen will be able to camp for free April 22-24 and are asked to bring rakes, pitch forks, tarps, etc. to help clean up campsites and public spaces such as playgrounds, the beach and pavilions.

Last year, the facilities available were slightly limited to promote the best interest of the public and visitors to the park were told to plan on being self-contained.

According to Monroe County Parks & Forestry Director Chad Ziegler, as the park reopened in mid-May 2020, it did so with several, temporary regulations and policies in place to promote the health and safety of visitors.

When the campground opened last year, multiple units were not allowed on a campsite and the maximum number of campers on a site was limited to nine. Campers were asked to stay in their designated sites and visiting other campsites was discouraged.

All of the public spaces were closed including the swimming beach, the playground areas, the park shelter and the bathrooms.

By the end of the camping season last year, most everything had opened up for campers’ use with the exception of the indoor shower house.

When McMullen opens this spring, Ziegler is hoping his department won’t need to have any special rules or regulations in place.

“I’m anticipating that McMullen will open up as it would on a normal year,” Ziegler said. “There’s a possibility if the COVID cases spike to higher levels that we may have to make some adjustments.”

Ziegler is also anticipating that the shower house will be open this year for normal use.

Due to limited operations and increased policies in 2020, McMullen Park saw a slight decrease in revenues. The first month after the park opened it was down about 50 percent in its revenue, according to Ziegler.

Toward the end of the camping season, the park’s revenues were down to about 25 percent from 2019.

“Between 2019-20, we saw an attendance decrease of 30 percent,” he said. “Opening a month and a half late and the cancellation of the Warrens Cranberry Festival accounted for approximately 20 percent of the reduced number of campers.”

According to Ziegler, McMullen’s annual expenses are roughly $100,000 for salaries, supplies and maintenance. All of the revenue from camping fees and sales of firewood and ice goes back into operating and maintaining the park.

If there is any revenue left over at the end of the year, the park also has a fund for long-term capital improvement projects.