Monroe County nursing home project gets green light

Monroe County Board supervisors sealed the deal on a multi-million-dollar senior care facility Wednesday.

At a special meeting, the board voted unanimously to both bond an additional $4 million to shore up a funding shortfall and award nearly $15 million in bids to get construction moving.

There will be a groundbreaking at the site, located off Cty. Hwy. B north of Sparta across from the Rolling Hills complex, next Wednesday at 4 p.m. A reception will follow at the Sparta American Legion.

Construction is set to begin June 1.

For more details, look for the full story in the May 24 edition of the Monroe County Herald.