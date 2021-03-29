Nellie Pater seeks return to Tomah City Council

There is only one contested race for the Tomah City Council in the April 6 election.

Wayne Kling and Nellie Pater are running for the Dist. 7 seat that will be vacated by incumbent Donna Evans who has decided not to seek another term.

Monroe County Herald reached out to each candidate to provide a brief overview for voters. Both are familiar names. Kling and Pater are past council members. Pater also has mayoral experience. Following is Pater's information

Both candidates were provided the opportunity to respond to the same questions.

Other city races, incumbent Adam Gigous is running unopposed for Dist. 1. Jeff Rischette is running as a write-in for Dist. 3 to replace Jeff Cram who moved from the district. Voters are reminded that as a write-in Rischette's name will not be on the ballot.

Mitch Koel is running unopposed in Dist. 5. Incumbent Travis Scholze opted not to see another term. Koel is currently on the Tomah School Board and is vying for that seat as well.

Pater background

Pater has lived in Tomah for 30 years. She was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. She later married and her husband joined the Army. She had the opportunity to travel as a military spouse state side and overseas. In 1980 while her husband was stationed overseas In Frankfurt Germany she was offered a position with the Army Logistics Team in Frankfurt.

When they returned stateside she was offered a job at Fort Sheridan, Ill. Due to post closures at Fort Sheridan she transferred and took a position at Fort McCoy. She is employed with Department of the Army at Fort McCoy as a transportation management specialist.

Her husband Tony has worked for the US Postal Service as a postal carrier in Tomah for 27 years. She is a faithful member of Queen of the Apostles Church and volunteers for various community fundraisers.

She also worked in various government positons for 40 years

Motivation for running

I am seeking the City Council District 7 seat because I want to continue to be a voice in my district. Be actively involved in the decisions making on how taxpayer’s money should be spent. I want to see a better dialog between department heads, and my constituents on the concerns they may have within their district. I would like to see open discussion on what city projects are necessary and which city projects can wait. I want to address the condition of city roads. Bring forth a construction plan for an ambulance and fire department facility. Address Tomah citizen’s concerns on property taxes, roads and water/ sewer rates. Focus on a better relationship as community. Make fundamental changes for a stronger future for the city of Tomah.

Additional thoughts

If elected I will work closely with the people in my district with any concerns they have. I will work with the city administrator in working the issues that the city faces and keep reasonable goals within financial boundaries. If elected I will monitor spending and continue to focus on development and economic growth within our city. I will encourage outside businesses to locate to our area as well as working with existing businesses for downtown improvement. I believe in improving infrastructure and street improvement within the city and will continue to support that mission. Most importantly, I work hard to improve communication between the city and the residents of Tomah. I have been actively involved in many good changes for the city of Tomah. I would like to continue to follow through and work hard on what has already been implemented and help make fundamental changes to build a stronger future for our community as well as the city of Tomah if elected.