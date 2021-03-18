New esthetician in Sparta offers a variety of skin care services

Though it has been open since October 1, 2020, Radiance Beauty & Esthetics LLC held its official grand opening and open house earlier this month. The Radiance Beauty studio is located inside Shades Body Studio at 620 Industrial Drive, Suite 11 in Sparta.

Owner Samantha Langrehr provides a variety of skin care services as a licensed esthetician and certified make-up artist. Langrehr began her career as a make-up artist three years ago offering applications to prom goers and brides to be.

“I’ve always been into makeup, but I went to a private school where I wasn’t allowed to wear it,” Langrehr said. “I think that kind of pushed me to want to be rebellious and I became hooked.”

When someone asked her to do their makeup on their wedding day, Langrehr agreed and everything snowballed from there. Two years ago, Shades posted on Facebook that it was looking for a makeup artist to help with a bridal party.

Langrehr reached out and was selected to help for the day; afterwards the owner offered Langrehr a salon chair.

Last year, while working as a bartender on the side, she decided she wanted to make a career out of the thing she loved the most.

After 600 hours of instruction in esthetics, Langrehr graduated from the Salon Professional Academy in Onalaska in July of 2020.

Through the program, Langrehr learned to purify, balance and renew the skin. She also got a refresher course in make-up artistry learning about airbrush applications, applying eyelash extensions and lash lifts.

After graduating, Langrehr made the decision to rent a studio at Shades and start her own business. “This was the perfect start for me,” she said. “I just wanted something small and I do have bigger plans for the future.”

She now offers facials, body wraps, chemical peels, full body waxing, lash tints, brow tints and makeup services. She also has a variety of treatment add-ons available such as light therapy, comodone removal, lip facials and acid peels.

“Facials and waxing are by far my most popular services,” Langrehr said. “Some people come for relaxation and some people come to me to help them work on their skin and fix whatever their problems may be.”

She said the three most common issues people face with their skin are acne, especially with so many people currently required to wear masks, aging and dryness.

“I just love helping people feel more comfortable and have that personalized, custom experience,” Langrehr said. “I love working on their skin to do anything I can to help them feel more comfortable in their own skin.”

Langrehr plans to continue her training to broaden her service offerings and would someday like to own and operate her own day spa further into the future.

“There really isn’t an esthetics-based spa in the area that’s more tranquil where people can go to relax,” she said. “I would love to have an area where people can spend a couple of hours just to step away from reality and have a service or two.”

For now, Langrehr is happy to start small. Radiance Beauty is open Wednesday through Saturday or by making an appointment with Langrehr at (608) 269-8282.