No consensus on owner of police station

The new owner of the soon-to-be vacated Sparta Police Station on East Oak Street is still up in the air after the city council Wednesday failed to garner a majority of support for either of the two proposals for the building.

Beau Burlingame, owner of the Beer Shop, and Heidi Prestwood, Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, are the only two parties who submitted proposals to the finance committee last week. The city solicited requests for proposals (RFP) on the building last February.

Burlingame would like to transform the building into a restaurant/beer hall and production facility for specialty sodas and bitters. His offer included a $5,000 payment to the city.

Prestwood’s idea is to turn the building into the new Chamber office complete with an outdoor recreational equipment outfitter operation. The Chamber would take possession of the building for $1 under its proposal.

After meeting in closed session over the proposals Wednesday, the council, which was absent two alderman, Jim Church and Anthony Boltik, went straight to the vote. Alderman Bruce Humphrey made a motion to accept Burlingame’s proposal, but it failed on a 3-3 tie vote with council members Kevin Brueggeman and Ed Lukasek joining Humphrey in support of the motion.

Aldermen Josh Lydon, Matthew Hoffland and Kevin Riley voted against the motion, which left it up to Mayor Kristen Gust to break the tie. Gust, however, abstained, citing her association with the Sparta Chamber, where she is a past president and a current board member.

The council then agreed to table the matter until next month when Church and Boltik are expected to be present.

Last week, Burlingame told the finance committee he wants to transform the building into the “Sparta Bottling Co.”, which would include a production facility for bottling specialty sodas, a large beer hall, cocktail lounge and restaurant that could be used as a banquet hall for weddings and other large gatherings.

The second floor would become inexpensive office space for rent to existing businesses or incubator space for startup firms.

He said the large, three-bay garage area would become the beer hall/restaurant, with the doors being converted to glass doors that would open to an outdoor seating area, which is now the driveway. There also would be outdoor seating in the back of the building.

Burlingame said the establishment would be designed to make it a destination for tourists, enhancing the downtown district as well as the city in general. He said if his offer is accepted, he loosely anticipates the business would be open in the spring of 2023.

Prestwood’s proposal is to move the Chamber of Commerce into the building where it would promote all of Sparta’s recreational assets. She said the words “Pedal”, “Paddle” and “Fish” would be emblazoned on the three garage doors to make people aware Sparta is more than just the bike trails.

The Chamber is currently located in the old train depot on the corner of South Water and Milwaukee streets. The building is owned by the DNR, which leases it to the chamber rent free, but Prestwood said the space is inadequate and difficult to conduct its operation from.

Under the Chamber’s proposal, the garage would become a sales floor where kayaks, canoes and bikes could be rented as well as snowshoes and cross country ski equipment in the winter.

The kayaks and canoes could be launched from Evans-Bosshard Park for a float on the La Crosse River to Amundson Park, where paddlers would be picked up by Chamber ambassadors.

The upstairs offices would become incubator space for startup businesses.

The city is vacating the building in August, when the $3.1 million project to renovate the former Lakeview Elementary School into the city’s law enforcement center is expected to be completed.

The city ditched any notion of remodeling the facility, noting it would be difficult to impossible since the walls, partitions, floors and ceilings are made of steel reinforced concrete to accommodate one of the building’s original functions as a jail.

The city also has noted that the cost of razing the structure would be exorbitant.