No Sparta stop for Biden

Rumors and few radio reports earlier this week had President Joe Biden coming to Sparta on his trip to Western Wisconsin to tout his bipartisan infrastructure deal.

However, that visit never materialized. Air Force One landed at the La Crosse Airport Tuesday and the president never made it out of La Crosse. A motorcade Biden and his entourage to the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility complex, where he toured the facility and delivered a speech on the $1.2 trillion American Jobs Plan he said will benefit all Americans.

Biden’s visit came on the 65th anniversary of President Dwight Eisenhower signing a bill that created the Interstate Highway system, the nation’s last infrastructure investment of that size and scope, Biden pointed out.

“It’s time for us to write a new chapter in that story,” he said. “After months of careful negotiation, of listening, of compromising together in a good faith, moving together, with ups and downs and some blips, a bipartisan group of senators got together and they forged an agreement to move forward on the key priorities of my American Jobs Plan”

He said the plan will create millions of good-paying jobs that position the U.S. to compete with rest of the world “because China is way out-working us in terms of infrastructure.”

Biden said for Wisconsin families, the infrastructure plan will put people to work in good-paying jobs – “not minimum wage jobs, not 15-dollar-an-hour jobs. Prevailing wage jobs, good-paying jobs, repairing our roads and our bridges.”

He added that one in five miles of highway and roads in America are in poor condition and 40 percent of bridges are over 50 years old, including over 1,000 bridges in Wisconsin, which engineers have rated as structurally deficient.

Biden said the deal also will put Americans to work replacing the nation’s lead water pipes, rebuilding the aging electrical power grid and strengthen natural infrastructure, like coastlines and levees, while preparing physical infrastructure for the effects of climate change – wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather.

The deal will invest in broadband and make sure it’s available to every American home, including 35 percent of rural families who currently go without it, said Biden.

The plan also calls for the largest investment in American passenger rail and in freight rail since the creation of Amtrak. In Wisconsin, it will add new Amtrak stops in Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire.

Biden said the jobs created by the infrastructure plan are largely going to be those for blue-collar workers, the majority of whom will not have to have a college degree to have those jobs.

“This is the answer for good-paying jobs. Jobs not just in our biggest cities, along our coasts, but in small towns across the country so families can build wealth and opportunity in rural hometowns and don’t have to leave when they’re grown up,” he said. “We’ve said it all along: This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America. And long before, families in Wisconsin are going to see the benefits firsthand.

Biden said the plan can be accomplished without raising taxes on a single American earning less than $400,000.

“Instead, we’re going to pay for these investments, in part, by giving the Internal Revenue Service the resources it needs to collect taxes on the wealthiest Americans who owe but are currently not paying under the existing tax rules.”