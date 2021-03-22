North American Squirrels Assoc. plans groundbreaking

There are a group of squirrels around Tomah who appear to have been doing more than gathering nuts leading into this past winter.

The Tomah chapter of the North American Squirrel Association (nasa) have a busy 2021 planned numerous activities were on hold in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The first is the groundbreaking Monday, March 22, 10 a.m. for the final component of a project spearheaded by the organization with help from Tomah Parks and Recreation and community support. Playground equipment will be installed at Butts Park. Financial help from Tomah Parks and Rec the organization will help offset costs for the equipment. The Tomah City Council approved allocation of $25,000 from Parks and Rec impact fees.

Dave Stutzman, nasa president, said the chapter “lost” approximately $40,000 in committed funds a year ago when Covid hit.

"That left us short of our goal," he said. "While we have recouped almost half it’s important that folks know we are proceeding with the groundbreaking but need additional funds."

Assistance from Parks and Rec will ease some of the loss, but nasa has other fundraising planned this upcoming summer. Direct donations can mailed to North American Squirrel Association PO Box 173 Tomah. A brat sale is planned for Saturday, May 15 at All American Do It Center.

A UTV Polaris raffle begins next month with only 1,000 tickets sold. Call Dan Boehm at 608-427-6453 for tickets. On July 10 a fun day in Winnebago Park called Squirrelfest is scheduled. Activities include Free pontoon boat rides, fishing contest, scavenger hunt, fun walk, raffles and food. It will run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteers are planning to get the pontoon boat out on Lake Tomah from June through August. People can begin signing up to use the boat for fishing or a relaxing ride May 1 on the nasa website, Tomah squirrels.org. It is free to veterans, disabled or elderly (65 and older) and their families.