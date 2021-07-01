Home / News / NRCS recommends decommission of West Fork, Coon Creek dams

NRCS recommends decommission of West Fork, Coon Creek dams

Thu, 07/01/2021 - 12:33pm admin1

Geotechnical Engineer Tim Haakenstad with EA Engineering was on the team for the NRCS study of West Fork Kickapoo and Coon Creek dams. He worked with Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel to estimate the maximum flood control impact that conservation land management could achieve in the watersheds.

At meetings held last week in Cashton and Coon Valley, NRCS recommended decommissioning the flood control dams in the West Fork Kickapoo and Coon Creek.

------------------

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

------------------

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media