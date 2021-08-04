Olson, McClain step forward as new Lady Butterfest and Festmaster

The Sparta Butterfest Committee has been busy making preparations for this year’s festival. After the event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are anxious to see attendees back for the action early this summer on June 10-13.

Even though the Miss Sparta competition has been cancelled this year and while some events may look a little different, one thing remains the same and that is the naming of the 2021 Festmaster and Lady Butterfest.

This year the honor has been bestowed upon Bill McClain and Alice Olson, who were going to be selected as Butterfest royalty last year prior to the event cancellation.

Olson and McClain take the place of their predecessors, Edith Habhegger and Bob Lydon, who were named 2019 Lady Butterfest and Festmaster.

It will be a year jam-packed with various events, appearances and numerous parades, but both Olson and McClain are well-versed in volunteering their time.

“There are so many people in town doing so many nice things,” McClain said.

McClain and several others who know her have given Olson the nickname, “Alice Everywhere” as she is seen volunteering just about everywhere.

“If I couldn’t volunteer, I would be a basket case,” she said. “As Lady Butterfest I had to pick a theme and I got to thinking about Alice Everywhere and so my theme is going to be about volunteering to better the community.”

She volunteers at her grandchildren’s schools, the hospital, the food pantry, the Deke Slayton Memorial Museum, Faith in Action, Mary Morrow’s Attic, the Morrow Home, Rolling Hills, Sparta Area Cancer Support; she’s a Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador and she is active at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sparta.

“I thoroughly enjoy everything I do and I am blessed to be able to do what I do,” she said.

Olson moved to Sparta when she was just a little girl in second grade when her father was given a job at the creamery. She lived with her family in a house on Walrath Street and attended school at the Depot school, which is now where Sparta Mennonite Fellowship is located.

“I’m glad we ended up here,” she said.

Olson retired from Fort McCoy in what used to be the Civilian Personnel Office and was later named the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center. She now sells Avon as well.

Olson has four children and eight grandchildren, with the ninth on the way. She spends her spare time with her kids and grandkids and loves to travel as well.

One day, while Olson was working at the museum, she got a visit from Amy Bernath and Gail Dutton, who showed up wearing yellow while holding a yellow rose, which is how they offer the position to every future Lady Butterfest.

“It kind of blew me away,” she said. “It’s really an honor.”

Over the years McClain has volunteered and participated with Habitat for Humanity, Faith in Action, the Sparta Kiwanis Club, the Board of Review to name a few and he is a member of the church council at Trinity Lutheran Church.

He was born in Waterloo, IA and grew up outside of Minneapolis, MN in Robbinsdale where he attended high school. He eventually moved to Houston, TX where he worked for the United States Postal Service.

In 1963, he first came to Sparta to visit his brother Duane McClain, who started McClain Realty in Sparta in 1977, soon after McClain’s parents retired to Sparta.

He eventually moved to Columbus, WI where he served as postmaster for two years before transferring to Portage where he worked until he also retired to Sparta in 1996.

He bought some lots on Perch Lake from his brother and built a house, where he and his wife of 58 years Sherry have been living for the past 23 years.

“This is a nice town and I don’t just say that because I live here; this is truly a nice place,” McClain said. “Even before I moved here, I always liked Sparta.”

He has three sons and five grandchildren. He enjoys spending his spare time hunting and fishing, “We’re just ordinary people,” he said.

McClain received a phone call one day with someone on the other end asking him to be Festmaster. He was honored to be joining the ranks with some of his personal friends who were past Festmasters.

“It’s quite an honor and I feel really privileged that they picked me,” McClain said.

The annual Festmaster’s Banquet is scheduled for April 30 and the annual Lady Butterfest luncheon will take place on May 1.