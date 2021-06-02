Over two dozen dogs killed in Little Falls house fire

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a house fire at 4401 Cty. Hwy. I in the Town of Little Falls at 3:41 p.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold said a passerby called in the fire and reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies had to forcibly enter the home when they arrived. Arnold said he was then notified the homeowners, Brent and Dawn Taylor, were not home but several dogs were in kennels inside the house. The Taylors breed dogs and have a kennel license through the county.

Firefighters found the animals on the first floor and removed them. However, 14 adult dogs and 12 puppies died from smoke inhalation along with two cats. Several dogs in outside kennels were unharmed.

Arnold said the fire started in the kitchen area. The first floor suffered fire and smoke damage, while the second floor sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract 1st Responders, Monroe County 911 Center, Monroe County Humane Officer, Wisconsin State Patrol and Xcel Energy.

The home is insured and Chief Arnold said the fire department was on scene for four hours.