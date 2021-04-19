Park board mulls Memorial Park makeover
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:08am admin1
With limited funding available, the Sparta Parks Department is looking for ways to make improvements to some of its recreational facilities without breaking the bank.
With limited funding available, the Sparta Parks Department is looking for ways to make improvements to some of its recreational facilities without breaking the bank.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com