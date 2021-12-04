Pole shed destroyed in rural Sparta blaze

A pole shed and thousands of dollars’ worth of farm equipment and vehicles were destroyed in an early morning blaze in the Town of Wells last Thursday, April 8.

Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said his crew was called out to 10515 Jancing Ave. shortly after 1 a.m. When he arrived at the scene, a 105-foot by 45-foot pole shed with a 20-foot by 56-foot attached lean-to was fully engulfed in flames.

The property is owned by Brian and Sandy Ernst, who had an ATV, UTV and two vehicles stored in the building, along with other tools and equipment. The property’s former owner had farm equipment stored in the lean-to.

Everything in the building was either damaged or destroyed. A few ducks, chickens and turkeys also were killed in the fire. The nearby house received some heat damage to its vinyl siding but all the other outbuildings, including a large barn, were unaffected.

Arnold said someone in the house discovered the fire after hearing a loud pop coming from the pole shed. The property owners said the flames were emanating from a machine shop inside the structure and the blaze quickly spread throughout the building.

Firefighters were on the scene for four and a half hours and were assisted by the Ft. McCoy Fire Department, which provided a tanker, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center.

Arnold said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He is checking with the National Weather Service out of La Crosse to see if there was a lightning strike in the area since the fire started as a storm swept through the area.

He also suspect is could have been caused by heat lamps used for poultry.