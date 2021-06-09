Police investigating homicide at rural Sparta home

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred at a Town of Sparta home Sunday on Icarus Road just south of Hwy. 16.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:40 a.m., the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a call reporting a disturbance at the home and was advised there were three victims who had sustained injuries from an “edged weapon”.

When police arrived, they encountered the suspect outside the home with a rifle. The suspect had suffered a self –inflicted gunshot wound prior to emergency personnel arriving and he was taken into custody.

The suspect and one of the victims were transported by ambulances, the second victim was transported by GundersenAir. All had sustained serious injuries.

The third victim was located in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sparta Area Fire District Department set up a landing zone at the intersection of Icarus Road and Hwy. 16 west of Sparta for two GundersenAir helicopters to land. The road remained closed to traffic for about an hour.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sparta Ambulance, Tomah Ambulance, GundersenAir, Sparta Area Fire District and Monroe County Highway Department.