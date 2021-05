Monroe County recently unveiled its new Mobile Command Unit, which will be used by the health department and sheriff’s office. Pictured, from left, are Matthew Fox of ZOLL medical supply company, Patrol Capt. Chris Weave, Emergency Management Director Jared Tessman, Sheriff Wes Revels, Health Dept. Director Tiffany Giesler and health dept. staff Serena Jahnke Berg, Laura Reutlinger, Jena Cornell, Lindsay Goyette, Kayleigh Day and Aimee Larson. Herald photo by Pat Mulvaney