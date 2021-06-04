Preserving the land for the future
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 12:00pm admin1
Pete and Ginny Quirin have signed an agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy to add 22 acres to land already protected by a conservation easement with the Conservancy.
