President Biden in La Crosse on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will be in La Crosse Tuesday making a swing through Wisconsin to talk about developing the state’s agriculture and rural economies.

Biden will make the trip with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Tuesday. As of the deadline for the Monroe County Herald, Biden’s exact destination was unknown as of press time. Biden plans to focus on the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework along with discussion points on Wisconsin’s farming industry.

The last time Biden was in western Wisconsin was in 2012 when was then Vice President during the second term of then President Barack Obama.