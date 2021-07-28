Progress on Wilton Dollar General

Construction on the Dollar General store in Wilton is well on its way.

The Stevens Point engineering firm Point of Beginning presented design plans to the village board in February.

The 130-by-70-foot structure is being built on the west side of the intersection of Hwy. 131 just up from Hwy. 71.

The former Schwarz home that sat on the property was razed to make room for the new store. A total of 30 parking stalls will be located to the front of the building, while a delivery zone would be located on the south side.

Point of Beginning worked with the Department of Natural Resources to resolve an environmental issue because the planned construction disturbed a wetland.

The village purchased the land earlier this year for $25,000 and sold the site for the same amount to DGI-Wilton LLC, which in turn will lease it to Dollar General.