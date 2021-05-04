Prom court announced for student-led SHS senior prom

The 2020 Sparta High School junior prom was cancelled last spring due to COVID-19 and the now senior Class of 2021 missed out on the opportunity.

Determined not to miss out on those pivotal memories, two Sparta seniors, Libby Leis and Justine Pokorny took it upon themselves to organize a student-led senior prom for themselves and their fellow classmates.

The country-themed prom will take place at Country Reflections Event Barn in Sparta on April 10.

The event will include a grand march as well as a dance. Leis, Pokorny and their fellow classmates have decided to invite this year’s junior class to participate in the dance portion of the evening with DJ Tim Dearman, as the school will not be hosting a dance for this year’s juniors.

Due to the generosity of individuals and businesses in the Sparta community, organizers Leis and Pokorny have successfully raised enough funds to support the event.

With the help of a couple advisors, the senior class voted for prom court for the student-led event. The 2021 Senior Prom Court includes Brian Sanchez, Libby Leis, Fabian Sanchez, Claudia Muller, Eli Anderson, Jordyn Antonneau, Theran Linnehan-Wolf, Justine Pokorny, Janssen Doemel and Kelsey Baker.

The grand march and the crowning of Prom King and Prom Queen is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.; parents and community members are welcome to attend.

“I truly hope this event helps fill the void we are all feeling as we prepare to graduate later this spring,” Leis said.