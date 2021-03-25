Providing a little warmth to those in need

Amelia Marshall is a senior at West Salem High School but lives in Tomah.

When it came time to do her Senior Exit Project, which is required for graduation, it likely took more time than she had just to figure out what that project would be.

Between classes, two part-time jobs, four sports and babysitting, she doesn’t really have a lot of free time to spare. But she knew she wanted to do something that would help others.

She settled on making tie blankets for the Tomah, Sparta and Monroe County police departments. Her mom, Melanie, may have influenced her decision a little, since she’s been a fulltime officer in the Tomah Police Department for the past 20 years.

Amelia and Melanie dropped off 21 of the completed blankets at the Monroe County Justice Center Wednesday, where Sheriff Wes Revels along with Chief Emilee Nottestad and Lt. Corey Johnson of the Sparta Police Department divvied them up.

Amelia said she chose the blankets as her project because they can be used in a lot of different situations for both adults and children.

When the project is complete, she’ll have made over 30 blankets with the final 10 destined for the Tomah Police Department when they’re done. Amelia said it takes about an hour per blanket, which pretty much eats up any spare time she has left.

When she’s not in school, working or playing on the cross-country, hockey or track teams, she’s racing stock cars at the Tomah-Sparta Raceway, where she’s had some success over the past couple of years. In her first season on the track, she was named Rookie of the Year.

Amelia is still trying to decide what to do after graduation. She’s been accepted in Western’s criminal justice program but is leaning toward entering into the environmental science program at UW-Stevens Point where she also has been accepted.

That could be the tug between her mom, a police officer, and her father, Joe, a logger.