Pulling promoters, drivers and fans happy to be back in Tomah

Despite Saturday’s cancellation and the early end to Thursday night’s session due to rain, thousands of spectators were treated to a fantastic show Friday as competitors gave it their all at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull in Tomah.

Pulling fans of all ages sat beneath gray skies and clouds of black smoke Friday as trucks and tractors rumbled down the track. Even though the weather cut into three of the event's five sessions, attendees were just happy to get a pull after a year full of cancellations last year.

Like so many other things, the pull was canceled last year due to the pandemic and both fans and pullers were anxious to get back to the track. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chris Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society, promoter of the pull, expressed how happy he was to have the pullers back in Tomah.

“We really missed you guys last year,” Schreier said.

The Tomah event, which celebrated its 45th anniversary this year, is one of three Super National Events associated with the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) and is one of only two events on the NTPA circuit to host each of the twelve divisions.

Tomah City Administrator Brad Hanson was excited to attend his first national truck and tractor pull. “This year’s event is going to be even more impactful to our community as we take the time to enjoy this opportunity to experience the joy and celebration of this event and the freedom to socialize and experience competition,” he said.

Tomah Mayor Mike Murray spoke about how important the tractor pull is to the entire community and how nice it is to feel some level of normalcy again.

“A year ago at this time, we weren’t even sure we’d be able to be here this year because we didn’t know how anything was going to go,” he said. “It’s wonderful to have everyone here again. During competitions we talk about people being here to win, but really just being here is a win.”