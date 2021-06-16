Putting the 'butter' back in Butterfest

After a one-year break due to the global pandemic, Butterfest was back in Sparta last weekend. One part of the 37th (almost) annual event was the Kids Corner, which the Sparta Area Chamber revamped to appeal to all ages and really fit the butter theme.

“We put the butter back in Butterfest,” Sparta Area Chamber Executive Director Heidi Prestwood said, as she prepared containers for butter-making.

She said butter churning had been a feature in past Butterfest celebrations, so the chamber staff wanted to recreate that event with an updated twist. Instead of butter churning, it was butter shaking in small jelly jars with lids. Prestwood said they used heavy cream and a pinch of salt for their recipe and the key to having butter form, even in the extreme heat, was to shake the jar for seven minutes.

Children and adults took part in that and other mini-events at the chamber tent, including buttermilk soap sculpting and butter tasting. “We consider it multi-generational,” Prestwood said. She said, when the chamber was tasked with taking over the Butterfest kid’s korner, they decided to make it bigger and more inclusive.

Holly Carlson, social media strategist for the chamber, came up with the theme, “It’s a Butter World,” and she and the other chamber staff members created their area of Butterfest around that theme.

They each found two different types of butter from recipes, created the flavored butters and brought them to the Butterfest grounds for a free tasting table. Those staff members included: Executive Director Heidi Prestwood, Member Coordinator and Butterfest Liason Erica Culpitt, Carlson and Office Manager Wendy Markgren.

Maple cinnamon, lemon dill and strawberry were just some of the creative butter flavors that were provided, along with a variety of crackers.

To cool off Butterfest attendees, the chamber provided small wading pools. Cadence Pike, 2, stepped right in one of the pools with a big smile on her face. Her mom, Maureen said she had been having a great time at Butterfest. “She was riding the dragon and she likes the big slide,” she said.

Doug Howard, who brought his daughter Myra Howard, 9, and two children that she was helping to watch, Matias, 4, and Florence, 6, to the event, said they had really missed it.

“It was a bummer last year, with no Butterfest,” Howard said. “We’re really digging it this year, seeing friends we haven’t seen for a while.”

Corey Puzach helped set up the Sparta Cub Scout Pack 85 and 67 boat racing interactive exhibit next to the chamber tent. He said that was the cub scout activity, but the boy scouts would be helping out at the event by picking up garbage the next day.

Across the Butterfest grounds, Sue Archer and Diane Huber were volunteering at the Lion’s food tent. They said their advice for staying somewhat cool while handing over hot food like the popular chicken dinners and pork chop sandwiches, were to “have a big fan and try not to think about the heat.”

Harper Von Ruden, 3, was in another part of the park, celebrating Butterfest by having her face painted by Tappy’s Face Painting. The face painters have been involved with Butterfest for six years and, based on the long line of children ready for their creative designs, they will be back for more.

To find out more about those future Butterfest events, go to www.spartabutterfest.com.