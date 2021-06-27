Retired Sparta PD K9 Larz passes away following illness

The Sparta Police Department said its final goodbye to one of its own this week, retired K9 Larz, after a lifetime in law enforcement. The Sparta PD posted on its Facebook page that Larz recently suffered a short but devastating illness after enjoying the past year in retirement with his family.

K-9 Lars retired in March last year following an outstanding career, in which he served both the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and the Sparta PD.

Medical issues had made it more difficult for Lars to perform his duties the past couple of years. He blew out one of his knees on a SWAT call, then blew out a second after he came back on duty.

Finally, he developed a herniated disk as a result of those knee injuries.

The German shepherd and his handler, Officer Brian James, had been inseparable since Nov. 2011 when they trained together at the Steinig Tal Kennels in Campbellsport, Wis., after Lars arrived from Chile. They worked as partners for almost nine years with Sparta PD until Larz’s retirement last year.

“It’s a bond that nobody will ever understand,” James had said in 2020.

In its Facebook post, the Sparta PD said Larz was a true trifecta of a great police K9. He protected his partner, tracked and apprehended criminals and assisted in the removal of a significant quantity of illegal drugs from our community.

In 2016, Lars was responsible for one of the largest drug busts in Sparta, which netted a large amount of cocaine, meth and heroin and over $8,000 in cash.

Lars has had two “street bites”, where he aggressively had to take down criminals, and he’s been involved in several passive apprehensions, where the suspects had enough sense not to tangle with a snarling 68-pound German shepherd.

Anyone who ever worked with Officer James and K9 Larz knows they were truly one of the best teams out there and set a high bar for other K9 teams. K9 Larz was always excited to work, and he served honorably for a career to be proud of.

“Larz was not only loved by his handler and department, but by his family at home, as well. He will be missed beyond measure.”