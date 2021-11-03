Roadwork ahead

It's a spring passage comparable to seeing the first robin or flocks of geese returning from southern migration.

Road and street repairs. The following list of projects was supplied by Monroe County highway commissioner David Ohnstad and Tomah Public Works director Kirk Arity.

As always workers ask motorists to be extra cautious in work zones, exercise extra patience and plan ahead for potential delays.

Monroe County projects:

Safety enhancements on CTH PP north of the Village of Oakdale between IH90/94 and STH 21 in the towns of Oakdale and Byron, 5.5 miles in length. The project will consist of roadside delineation, shoulder paving at three locations (horizontal curves), centerline rumble strips, grooved edgelines and durable pavement markings. The project will be funded by the High Risk Rural Road Program (HRRRP) and Monroe County.

Pavement rehabilitation on 5.1 miles of CTH N between CTH W and Kirkwood Avenue in the Town of Clifton, north of the Village of Kendall. The project will include culvert replacements, the replacement of a weight-limited bridge, minor widening and alignment adjustments, Stabilized Full Depth Reclamation (SFDR) and placement of a Bituminous Surface Treatment (BST). The project will be funded by the CDBG Revolving Loan Fund Close Program and Monroe County.

Replacement of two weight-limited bridges, one on CTH M north of the Village of Wilton in the Town of Wilton and one on CTH Z south of the Village of Wilton in the Town of Wellington. The projects will be funded by Monroe County.

Bituminous Surface Treatment, or “Chip Seal”, on CTH O between U.S. Highway 12 and CTH EW, south of the Village of Warrens, 4.7 miles in length, in the towns of LaGrange and Lincoln. The project will be funded by Monroe County.

Bituminous Surface Treatment on Firefly Road in the Town of Lafayette, 1.1 miles in length, as part of a 2019 jurisdictional transfer agreement. The project will be funded by Monroe County.

Reconstruction of a segment of CTH BC west of the City of Sparta in the Town of Sparta, approximately 1,500 feet in length, to repair slide damage. The project will be funded by Monroe County.

Development and design will continue on several projects. They include:

CTH ET between STH 21 and Nicholas Street west of the City of Tomah in the towns of LaGrange and Tomah, programmed for construction in 2022.

CTH ET between Nicholas Street and U.S. Highway 12 in the City of Tomah and the Town of LaGrange, tentatively programmed for construction in 2023.

The intersection of CTH ET and U.S. Highway 12 in the City of Tomah, scheduled for construction in 2023.

CTH PP between U.S Highway 12 and IH 90/94 in the Village of Oakdale, programmed for construction in 2022.

CTH PC between the Vernon County line and STH 33, west of the Village of Cashton in the Town of Portland, tentatively programmed for construction in 2023.

Bridge replacements on CTH PP in the Town of Byron and CTH U in the Village of Norwalk, both programmed for construction in 2023.

Routine repair or replacement throughout the system will include culvert replacements, pavement repair, shoulder grading, pavement marking, bridge repair and maintenance, and roadside mowing.

City of Tomah

The East Brownell St. bridge - epoxy seal, delamination repairs, $25,000

Street reconstruction project

King Ave.

E. Brownell - East Ave. to King Ave

E. Monowau St. - Wisconsin Ave. to King Ave., approximate $2 million for those projects

(Will be detours on E. Monowau and E. Brownell, time frame estimate April - October)

City paving ($150,000)

Saratoga St. Superior Ave - McLean, Superior-Kilbourn

Brownell St. Superior-Kilbourn

Monroe St. Superior-McLean

Chip sealing areas, $225,000 (expect traffic delays during this work)

May St; Williams-Benton

W. Jackson: Butts-Woodard

Hollister St; Williams to Hwy. 16

W. Council St; Lincoln-McLean

Elm St; Lincoln-Hollister

Lincoln St; Madison-Elm

W. Benton St; Butts-Hollister

W. Juneau St; Butt-Hollister

W. Monowau St; Lincoln-Hollister

Circle St; Lincoln-End

Packard St; Butts-Hollister

Lake St; Butts-Cady

Cady Ave.; Packard-W. Jackson

Pearl St; Butts-Cady

No road projects scheduled for Sparta

Bangor looking at major road reconstruction on Commercial Street

By PAT MULVANEY

Herald Editor

When road construction gets underway this season, Sparta residents won’t have to worry about any prolonged street closures or traffic delays.

That’s because the city has no projects scheduled for this summer. Public Works Director Mark Van Wormer said the situation is somewhat unusual but because of expenditures on the Perch Lake Dam project, which was recently completed, the city is forgoing any road reconstruction in 2021.

The city expended $535,000 for dam improvement and the state is expected to pick up $200,000 of the cost. Van Wormer said until the city receives that reimbursement, the budget is blown.

However, some Sparta streets will getting some maintenance but nothing major and streets won’t be closed for any protracted length of time.

Bangor is looking at a major road project on Commercial Street, the village’s main drag. According to Village President Gary Althoff, a major reconstruction of the road, which includes Commercial Street from Pearl Street east to 10th Avenue and south on 10th Avenue to the interstate bridge, would cost in the neighborhood of $6 million.

However, if the village agrees to take over the road from La Crosse County, the county would contribute to the reconstruction project through a $700,000 one-time payment, and engineering costs. In addition, the village would be eligible for a grant of around $800,000.

The village board will be awarding bids on the project at its April meeting.