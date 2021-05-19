Rockland man injured in motorcycle crash

A Rockland man ended up in the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle south of Sparta on Sunday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Morgan was traveling west on Iberia Avenue at 10 a.m. when he passed a vehicle. Police believe he was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve and his 2005 Suzuki GFS 1200 went off the road. Morgan was thrown from the bike.

Sparta Area Ambulance Service transported Morgan to Mayo Hospital in Sparta with non-life threatening injuries.

Also assisting at the scene were the Sparta Area Fire District, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center.

The accident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.