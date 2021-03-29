Rolled semi closes I-90 for several hours

A rolled over semi-tractor trailer blocked the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near the 28 mile marker Friday night, closing the westbound lane to traffic for nearly three hours.

Sparta Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said his department responded to the accident at 9:51 p.m. When he arrived, the semi was blocking the roadway and leaking fuel from one of its tanks. The fire crew cleaned up the spill, but it took several hours to remove the truck and trailer, which was filled with plants and potting soil.

Arnold said the driver was uninjured. Police diverted traffic around the scene via Hwy. 16 until the road was cleared. PER Towing of Sparta removed the rig.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Also assisting at the scene were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.

Earlier last Friday, the fire department responded to a grass fire south of Sparta on Hwy. 27 near Lake Road. The fire was called in at around 4 p.m.

Arnold said the blaze was contained to the road right-of-way and he suspects it was caused by a discarded cigarette butt.

Arnold is warning the public that conditions this week are ripe for fire danger with high winds, little rain and low humidity forecast for the next several days.

“Buckle up and get ready, this could be the week all hell breaks loose from what I’m seeing,” he said.

He cautions people to use common sense when doing anything that could result in increased fire activity. It’s important to check with local municipal or fire department officials for any ordinances or other burning restrictions.