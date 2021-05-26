SACS is kicking cancer to the curb

Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) continues its fundraising efforts with its annual Kicking Cancer to the Curb. The curbside event is as easy as swinging through and dropping some cash for a good cause in a bucket.

Last year, the event raised $7,863.36 for the organization, making it the third greatest contribution to the fundraising efforts behind team donations and raffle ticket sales.

The mission of SACS is to provide monetary support for local cancer patients and funding for local cancer research, as the battle with cancer can be financially devastating.

The funds are dispersed to cancer patients by SACS and its board of directors in order to provide assistance with groceries, transportation, fuel, medication or other necessities based on need.

Applications are submitted to SACS and first approved by a medical professional followed by the board.

Last year, the organization raised over $145,000.

SACS’ first Kicking Cancer to the Curb was held on Friday, May 21 at The Vault in Rockland from 3 to 6 p.m.

The next curbside event will be held on June 11 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Fast Eddies Convenience Store, located at 9860 State Hwy 21 in Sparta.

Two more events are scheduled to take place on June 25 at The GALS Longbranch located at 7509 Carmel Ave off of Hwy 27 in Cataract from 3 to 6 p.m. and on July 23 in Cashton at WCCU Credit Union, located at 105 Randy Road from 3 to 6 p.m.

SACS volunteers will be accepting donations and calendar raffle tickets, 2021 SACS Walk/Rally t-shirts and luminaries will also be available for purchase.