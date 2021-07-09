SACS Walk/Ride Rally scheduled for August 6

Through the pandemic last year, Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) continued helping area residents battling cancer with financial support as well as rides to and from treatments. In order to continue its efforts, SACS needs to continue fundraising.

The annual rally is the organization’s main fundraiser and is held each year in August at Sparta Memorial Park.

In an effort to keep the community safe this year, the 2021 SACS Walk/Ride Rally will be held on Friday, August 6 with the luminaries set out on the road around the ball diamonds within the park. Attendees can choose between a drive-thru option, or they can park their vehicles and walk, it will be their own choice.

In the wake of COVID, SACS did not set up its beloved luminaries last year, but this year the luminaries will make a return. Candles will be lit at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. in memory of the many loved ones that lost their battles against cancer and in honor of those who are battling or have survived cancer.

For individuals who would like to pay tribute to a loved one, luminaries are available for $5 each or three for $10 prior to the event or at the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Please contact board member Cheryl Isensee with any questions at (608) 343-7815.

The rally will begin in Memorial Park on August 6 at 4 p.m. with a bake sale and the famous Sparta Lions Chicken Q at the Lions Shelter. Cow 97.1 Country Radio will broadcast live from the event for those who would like to listen from home.

The SACS calendar raffle tickets are another popular fundraiser for the organization and tickets will be sold at the event this year. The prize amounts and the 18 drawings will remain the same as previous years.

Tickets are sold for $10 each or three for $25. Raffle tickets are also available by contacting SACS Board Co-President Gary Peterson at (608) 633-3703.

This year, the SACS rally t-shirts are indigo blue with yellow and white print and will be available for purchase at the rally for $12 each; long sleeved t-shirts are $18, crew-neck sweatshirts are $20 and hooded sweatshirts are $25. For more information on shirts, please contact Kathy Culpitt at (608) 269-6162.

Kicking Cancer at the Curb will be held at the entrance to the park, on Rusk Avenue, during the event from 4 to 8 p.m. This event will also be held on July 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at WCCU Credit Union, located at 105 Randy Road in Cashton.