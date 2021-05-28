SASD discusses optional mask requirements on school grounds

A number of parents and community members within the Sparta Area School District (SASD) spoke at the Sparta School Board meeting this week regarding whether or not students should still be required to wear face coverings on school grounds.

Heidi Coburn asked that masks no longer be mandatory but optional for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

“The verbiage of optional is the compromise. Every person who wishes to continue wearing a mask may have the choice to do so,” Coburn said. “It is time to remove the fear and control. It is time to move forward and lead by example as you were elected to do so. Give the rights back to the parents. Let us the parents make the choices for our children.”

Sarah Curtis also asked that the school board make masks optional on school property. “Parents have the right to make that choice for their children,” she said. “We experience this right to choose face masks in many public settings here in our community.”

Becky Brown expressed her opinion that allowing face coverings to be optional would help both staff and students feel happier in the schools and that it would only help with students’ education.

“They would be able to see each other faces and it would make our school district feel more welcoming,” she said.

Another parent, Amy Lopez, asked the board if they truly wear their masks eight hours every day while at work, or when they are at the gym, or with friends. “Do you hold yourselves to the same standards that you are imposing upon our children?”

Marla Leverich, a former teacher within SASD, is concerned about the well-being of students and said she doesn’t feel that forcing children to wear masks is reasonable at this time. She added that with summer comes warmer temperatures, which she feels will make wearing masks unbearable.

“The masking mandates have been rescinded in the State of Wisconsin and vaccines have been readily available for anyone wishing them,” Leverich said. “All adults in this community who wanted a vaccine have had plenty of opportunity to get it and be fully protected from the virus, therefore adults in the school district will not be infected by students.”

She added, “Please be reasonable with this policy. Use common sense as well as science.” Leverich further asked that board members amend the board policy currently in place prior to the start of summer school.

Matt Jesski, owner of Arctic Heating Cooling & Metal Fab, explained that he deals with indoor air quality conditions every day and installs filtration devices and filters. He explained that the average COVID-19 particle is 1.25 microns.

Jesski quoted Dr. Gregory Poland, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, who after being asked about the potential dangers of wearing face masks said, “Once a mask gets wet, mainly from exhalation, it really begins to decremate in effectiveness in filtering any sort of respiratory particulate matter.”

“You do yourself no favors if you use a mask and then touch it to either adjust it or take it off the wrong way. We all know kids are not taking masks off the proper way,” Jesski said. “So, if we have proper air filtration, why need a mask? My daughter constantly complains that her mask is fogging up her glasses while reading, which is proof of a leaking mask.”

Tiffany Giesler, director of Monroe County Health Department also spoke at the meeting, stating that her department along with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC continue to recommend mitigation practices for the control of COVID-19 within the school setting.

“The best mitigation practices continue to be hand washing, physical distancing, masking, isolation, quarantine and vaccination,” Giesler said. “No one strategy is a fail-safe and therefore those multiple strategies are needed to protect the school population that is still widely unvaccinated.”

Amber Kulig, director of Pupil Services informed the board that a change in mitigation practices could result in longer quarantine times in the event of exposure.

Board Vice President James Rasmussen asked his fellow board members to move forward in changing the policy. “We’ve come a long way with understanding this virus and we need to move to a position of making this optional,” he said. If I had children in the district now, I’d be sitting out there with those parents. I really don’t see where the danger is.”

Board member Colin Burns-Gilbert reminded everyone that the CDC has not yet authorized removing masks in educational settings and that the loosening of restrictions was for vaccinated individuals specifically.

“As a public district, we have the obligation to keep our entire community safe,” he said. “I hear the perspective of folks wanting life to be normal again and we’re really close and I would hate for us to do something that sets us back.”

Board member Heidi Prestwood said she could agree with both sides of the argument. “I feel that we should move more towards an optional option, but I still have struggles with it,” she said.

Board President Josh Lydon said he was also in favor of masks for students being optional. Lydon requested that a special meeting be scheduled for Thursday, June 3 in order to take possible action on the matter.