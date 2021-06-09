SASD makes masks optional within school buildings

Last week, on June 3, the Sparta Area School District Board of Education voted five to two to make masks optional within school buildings, effective immediately.

A number of parents and community members spoke at a school board meeting last month regarding whether or not students should still be required to wear face coverings on school grounds.

Several parents asked board members to consider making an amendment to the board policy that masks no longer be mandatory but optional for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Tiffany Giesler, director of Monroe County Health Department also spoke at the meeting, stating that her department along with Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC continue to recommend mitigation practices for the control of COVID-19 within the school setting.

The language of Board Policy Article 904 was amended to make masks optional at the special meeting last week.

"The Board deliberated this issue thoughtfully and carefully and decided that for summer school, it is time to offer families and students wider latitude regarding choices for masking," said Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren. "All other mitigations will be in place. Parents and students are encouraged to make a decision that's best for their child."

Board President Josh Lydon, who voted in favor of the decision said, "With the current direction of the virus, the Board felt we were ready to take the next steps in getting the District back to normal operations."