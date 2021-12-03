SASD places staff member on leave following allegations of misconduct

The Sparta Area School District released a statement Friday morning regarding it becoming aware of potentially inappropriate comments made by Jaimie Okusko, a Sparta High School staff member, during classes at the high school; the comments were political in nature.

The district is now investigating the incident and as it is “a personnel matter,” there is little else that administration can share at this time, however, administrators wanted to keep the community members within the district informed.

This is an ongoing investigation and although Okusko has been placed on paid administrative leave, the district has not reached a conclusion or made any final judgements regarding the disposition of the investigation.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren emphasized that any statements that have been publicly shared and attributed to the teacher under investigation in this matter are the teacher’s personal viewpoints, “As such, they do not reflect the viewpoints of the Sparta Area School District.”

A letter from SHS Principal Sam Russ was sent out to parents/guardians regarding the alleged misconduct informing them that the misconduct does not involve the health or safety of the students.

According to Russ, who cited a Board of Education policy Article 178, if a student is involved, either as a victim or potential witness, the parents/guardian should also be notified of the allegations (unless prohibited by law) of the ongoing investigation, and that the student may need to give an official written or oral statement.

The email was sent as a notification of the allegations brought forward and to inform families that administration may be speaking with students.