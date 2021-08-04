SASD voters return Lydon, add Burns-Gilbert

Voters in the Sparta Area School District gave incumbent Josh Lydon a second term on the Sparta School Board and elected newcomer Colin Bruns-Gilbert to his first term.

Both were the top two vote-getters in a four-way race for two open seats on the board. The other incumbent, Lee Culpitt, didn’t seek re-election.

Lydon received the most votes with 1,190, followed by Burns-Gilbert with 1,049, Chad McTaggart with 953 and Brad Treu with 776.

Lydon and Burns-Gilbert will join current board members James Rasmussen, Ed Lukasek, Heidi Prestwood, Nancy Sikorsky and Eric Solberg.

Sparta City Council

While there were no aldermanic races in the City of Sparta, there will be a new face on the city council. Anthony Boltik ran unopposed for the District 4 seat held by longtime alderman Norm Stanek who did not seek another term.

Other Sparta aldermen whose seats were open but ran unopposed include Kevin Brueggeman, District 2; Ed Lukasek, District 6; and Kevin Riley District 8.

State race

In the only statewide race on the ballot, Jill Underly defeated Deborah Kerr for State Superintendent of Schools. Underly won with 57% of the vote statewide.

She carried Monroe County with 53% of the vote, garnering 2,683 votes to Kerr’s 2,400. Both the cities of Sparta and Tomah went overwhelmingly for Underly, the Democrat-backed candidate who opposed expanding the school voucher program.

In Sparta, Underly took 64% of the vote, winning 654 to 366. In Tomah she took 72% of the vote, finishing 789 to 301. Kerr, who is for expanding the school voucher program, was backed by conservative groups.

Voter turnout for the election was 20.22% with only 5,243 of the county’s 25,930 registered voters turning up at the polls.