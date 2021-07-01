Semi hits fireworks stand, injures pedestrian

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand in Oakdale Tuesday, June 30.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. at Love’s Travel Stop where the semi hit the stand, injuring a pedestrian.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke of Hamilton, NJ, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the 2013 Volvo semi he was driving left the roadway and struck a fireworks stand that was set up near the parking lot for Love’s Travel Stop.

The fireworks stand was pushed nearly 15 feet before the semi continued through the parking lot, exited the roadway again and came to rest on the south end of the property.

The pedestrian, 77-year-old Ettamae Henze of Wilton, was sitting inside the fireworks stand when it was struck. She sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital by Tomah Ambulance.

Isaboke was also transported to the hospital by ambulance but then taken by med-flight to La Crosse.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.