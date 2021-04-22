Sheriffs organization seeks support

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels wants area residents to know that a letter they will be receiving from him this week on behalf of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association (BSSA) is legitimate.

The letter asks members of the public to support the organization by offering them an honorary membership in the BSSA for $25.

According to Revels, the primary focus of the association, which includes Wisconsin’s 72 sheriffs, is to ensure that “No Sheriff Stands Alone.”

“In an ever-changing world, as we experienced in 2020 with COVID-19, civil unrest, and in some areas widespread rioting, the active support of Monroe County residents like you allows the BSSA to step up and be a reliable resource to each County Sheriff’s Office with the critically needed assistance to help keep communities safe while at the same time ensuring that the rights of all citizens are protected,” Revels says in the letter.

He adds that the BSSA provides resources and education for sheriffs to “more effectively push back against modern crime, manage major emergencies and crises, and prevent violent attacks on neighborhoods and schools. It places a priority on working with all law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin and across the nation to better prepare each county sheriff by providing the highest quality of service to all citizens.”

Additionally, he says the BSSA serves as a single voice for sheriffs and their citizens in the Wisconsin legislature, the governor’s office, and state agencies. Lastly, it “reviews policies and laws that protect and serve the public and works to stop harmful laws that put Wisconsin’s citizens and law enforcement at risk.”

According to Revels, contributions will help support the BSSA’s efforts “to enhance the resources of each county sheriff and improve public safety through enhanced local, regional, and statewide preparedness and response.”

Those who become honorary members will receive a 2021 BSSA membership card and an official 2021 BSSA bumper sticker/decal.

Revels said this is the first time the BSSA has reached out to the public to offer the honorary membership in order to gather additional revenue to fund the organization’s efforts.

He ensures the public that the mailed letter, which is signed by him, is the only solicitation they will receive from the BSSA and that any other solicitations such as phone calls aren’t legitimate.