Sherwood resigns board

County Board Supervisor Rod Sherwood resigned his seat last Thursday night after casting his final votes to approve the new multi-million-dollar, county-run senior care facility.

Sherwood, who served on the board since 2014, represented District 10, which encompassed City of Tomah districts 20-24, the Town of Tomah and parts of the towns of La Grange and Wilton.

Sherwood ran unopposed for the seat in 2020 and would have been up for re-election in April 2022.

In his seven years on the board, Sherwood served on a number of committees, including property & purchasing, public safety, Rolling Hills, sanitation & zoning, natural resources, and solid waste.

County Clerk Shelley Bohl said the county will be advertising for qualified residents from the 10th District who are interested in serving on the board to submit letters of interest. Those letters will be due back by June 15.

County Board Chairman Cedric Schnitzler will then submit a candidate for full board approval at the June 23 county board meeting.