A show of gratitude
Thu, 04/01/2021 - 11:23am admin1
Last Monday was an emotional day for over three dozen Vietnam War veterans who attended a ceremony on the front steps of the Monroe County Justice Center to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.
