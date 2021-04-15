SHS Marching Band looks to purchase new uniforms

At its meeting this week, Sparta Area School District’s Curriculum/Instruction, Co-Curriculars & Personnel Committee heard from band instructors Carrie Thompson and Hope Larson regarding purchasing new uniforms for the Sparta High School Marching Band.

The band’s current uniforms were originally purchased in 1993, which makes them around 28 years old. According to Larson, the average life expectancy of uniforms is typically around 15 years.

Larson showed the committee examples of the wear and tear the current uniforms have endured, which include frayed hems, missing buttons, broken straps, permanent stains and more.

“Considering these uniforms were purchased in 1993, it’s very difficult to get any sort of replacement parts for them,” Larson explained.

According to SHS Principal Sam Russ, the current uniforms are cleaned at the end of every year and are well cared for. “Twenty plus years should speak for how well they’re taken care of,” said SASD board member Lee Culpitt.

Ill-fitting uniforms is also a common issue for students. In the past, band instructors have had to make modifications to the uniforms in order for them to fit students properly, which has actually caused the band to be docked points by judges in parades.

“Not only will new uniforms improve our scores, but they’ll give students confidence and instill a sense of pride,” Larson said.

There were a few things Thompson and Larson considered when they were shopping for different uniforms including:

• The actual construction of the uniform and closure styles.

• The different fits of uniforms, which can be either athletic or fully constructed, which is what the band currently has.

• The quality and fabric of the uniforms.

• The cost of new uniforms.

“We would prefer to stay with the fully constructed uniform because of the longevity of them,” Thompson said. “It would allow us to have more variety in sizes and it would allow us to outfit the band better.”

Larson and Thompson contacted three different companies, DeMoulin Bros & Co., Fred J. Miller Inc. (FJM) and Stanbury Uniforms, seeking prices to replace the band’s current inventory of 170 coats, five drum major uniforms, 15 color guard uniforms and a banner.

“That’s what we’re looking to replace and we’re pretty confident we can do that for under $80,000,” Thompson said. “Of course, we can get uniforms that are cheaper than that, but we have concerns with the longevity of those uniforms. They may be cheaper, but they’d have to be replaced sooner.”

The Sparta Area School District has excessive funds in its operating budget this year. According to Director of Business Services Leah Hauser, funds to pay for the uniforms would be reserved from the excess balance.

The bid from DeMoulin came back at $75,125 or $396 per uniform, which included everything. The uniforms from DeMoulin also had snaps inside the sleeves and pant legs, which would allow band members to adjust lengths without having to permanently alter the clothing.

“The DeMoulin would be our first choice,” Thompson said, adding that the uniforms would be the most durable of the three with a longer life expectancy.

The FJM’s bid came back at $67,200 or $384 per uniform, however, the price did not include color guard uniforms or a banner. The fit from FJM was more of an athletic fit and less durable.

Stanbury’s total was $67,043 or $358 per uniform, which also included everything. Thompson said the uniforms from Stanbury, which are of a similar construction to the DeMoulin uniforms, would be her second choice.

“We have some concerns about the longevity of the Stanbury uniforms,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the process for getting new uniforms can be lengthy. Currently, the sketches for the new uniforms are still being drafted and once a final design is selected the next step would be to get a prototype.

“Each company will send us a prototype free of charge and then after that we say whether or not we want to change anything and then we’ll make an order,” she explained.

The committee recommended the full board approve the band’s request to purchase new uniforms in an amount not to exceed $80,000.