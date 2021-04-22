Silverdale Flea Market set to open in Sparta on May 1

As someone who enjoyed visiting flea markets and garage sales as a kid, when Reuben Miller had the space, he jumped at the opportunity to start a flea market of his own.

The Silverdale Flea Market, situated along Silver Creek, will open for its first season next month on Saturday, May 1 and will be open every other weekend until Sunday, September 19.

The flea market will feature both local and visiting vendors selling a wide variety of items including, but not limited to fishing gear, tools, furniture, small crafts, honey, wood crafts, CBD oil and more. There will be food vendors available as well and on the grand opening, there will be a gun raffle.

Miller, who also owns Golden Eagle Roofing, purchased the property at 11343 WI-21 in Sparta about a year ago. The property came with a large front yard and Miller and his wife Liz began discussing the possibility of opening a flea market to utilize the unused space and help local vendors at the same time.

Miller, who has always had an entrepreneurial mindset, felt he could add it to the list of businesses to see if it would work.

“Ever since COVID hit I know a lot of small businesses have taken a big hit,” he said. “We want to see if maybe we can help some of them get back on their feet by giving them this opportunity.”

Miller is still in the process of securing more vendors. Currently, he has roughly 30 vendors committed and has room for another 20 to fulfill his goal of 50 vendors total.

“We would prefer that the vendors are there every weekend they’re available,” he said. “We’re looking to have as many quality vendors there as possible for the customers, so they don’t show up disappointed.”

Miller added that the market would love to have vendors there selling fresh fruits and vegetables as well. “We want a wide variety,” he said.

The flea market will be open Saturday and Sundays, every other weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain or shine. Miller does caution visitors to stay off of all neighboring, private property.

A parking lot will be available and, in the event, that it fills up, there will be overflow parking available across the street at Club Oasis.

“Our goal with this is simply to support small, local businesses and I highly encourage customers to come on out and help us with that,” Miller said. “I think at this point a lot of people, both customers and vendors are aching to get out.”

For more information, visit Silverdale Flea Market’s Facebook page and there is still room for additional vendors. For any additional information on becoming a vendor, please contact Miller at (608) 632-0717.

“If it goes well this year, I definitely want to make it an annual flea market,” Miller said.