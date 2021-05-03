Six teaching staff retiring from Tomah district
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 12:49pm admin1
The Tomah School District has six teachers retiring at the end of the school year. Following are brief snapshots provided by each teacher.
Todd Kirschbaum
The Tomah School District has six teachers retiring at the end of the school year. Following are brief snapshots provided by each teacher.
Todd Kirschbaum
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com