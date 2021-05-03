Sparta Butterfest is back with impressive list of events

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Sparta Butterfest is back. The event will take place June 10-13 at Sparta Memorial Park with an impressive list of scheduled events.

On Thursday, June 10 the A&P Carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. along with food from a variety of food vendors. All business sponsors are invited to join the Sparta Butterfest committee and Royal Family for a special reception at the Corporate Sponsors Reception at 5:30 p.m. in the fest tent.

Following the reception will be a performance by The Craig Olson Project at 7 p.m., which is comprised of four seasoned musicians who can rock and serenade with loved hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Thursday will also be Military Night. Starting at 7 p.m. all active-duty military will receive free entry to the Fest Tent.

One big event of Sparta Butterfest weekend is the Softball Tournament, which will begin on Friday, June 11 at the Memorial Field ball diamonds. Teams from all around the state compete in the annual softball tournament that runs all weekend long.

For a game schedule and more information, please contact Sparta Park and Rec at (608) 269-6322.

There will be an arts and crafts/flea market held from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday; 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday throughout Butterfest weekend. The application deadline for returning vendors is May 31 to reserve a space.

For a full list of vendor specifications, please visit www.spartabutterfest.com or contact show coordinator Marcy Berendes by email at a92g95@yahoo.com or by phone at (608) 633-6649.

On Friday the carnival will be open from 2 to 11 p.m. with food vendors opening mid-day and throughout the evening. The A&P Carnival has been dubbed one of the best carnivals in the midwest with a wide variety of rides for kids of all ages.

The carnival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and again on Sunday, June 13 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Bingo, which is sponsored by the former Lady Butterfests, will start at 4 p.m. on Friday in a tent near the food vendors. Games are also played from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Fest Tent entertainment on Friday will be the band High Mileage beginning at 8 p.m. High Mileage is a classic rock band covering hits from the 80s and 90s.

A pancake and sausage or biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the cheese curd concession stand.

A three-person scramble golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at River Run Golf Course, right next to the Butterfest Ground in Memorial Park. The event is sponsored by the Sparta Rotary International; for more information, please contact the golf course at (608) 269-3022.

Registration for Saturday’s Poker Run will take place near the Fest Tent from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The 120+ mile run includes five stops at Augie’s Bar and Grill in Bangor, Charlie’s Inn in La Crosse, Pork’s Bar in DeSoto, Norwegian Hollow Hideaway in Viroqua and Big Johnson’s Dog House in Cashton.

Participants should plan to return to the Butterfest Fest Tent no later than 5 p.m., when Best Poker Hand prize money gets handed out.

Cash prizes will also be awarded in a raffle from run registration tickets. Participants can also buy arm's-length tickets for great prizes in the Wingspan Raffle.

For a full list of prizes and further information, please visit www.spartabutterfest.com or contact Brad Bohl at (608) 487-2666.

The Fest Tent will open at noon with music provided by Mike Harris DJ Service. At 2 p.m., a cornhole bean bag tournament will begin in the tent.

A cow milking contest will begin at 1 p.m. near the food vendors. One of the biggest draws at Sparta Butterfest, teams compete against each other to get the most milk in four, one-minute rounds to claim the championship.

Registration for the event can be found at http://www.spartabutterfest.com/milking-contest.php.

A Kid’s Craft Area will be open on Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Kid’s Bike Decorating Contest will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The annual car show will take place on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. on the grassy area just east of the beverage tent. While there is no cost to attend the show, if individuals would like to enter their cars in the show, the cost is $5 per car or truck; each paid entry will receive a fest button and a car show decal.

Five trophies will be awarded for favorite cars chosen by Miss Sparta, Festmaster, Lady Butterfest and People’s Choice.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Fest Tent will reopen for K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band, a west central Wisconsin modern country rock group.

The softball tournament will begin to wrap up on Sunday; food vendors, the carnival and the flea market will remain open throughout the day as well.

The Fest Tent will open at noon on Sunday for Family Day. From 4 to 8 p.m., children will be welcome in the fest tent with a chaperone; games and activities will take place on the grass, including bean bag toss, tic-tac-toe, giant checkers and more.

The Butterfest Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade route will begin at Ben Bikin’ Park, proceeding through downtown Sparta along Water Street to Montgomery Street, then east to the fest grounds.

The parade features area bands, civic organizations, area festivals, dance teams, collector cars and teams of horses.

Another worthy effort during the parade is the Butterfest Food Drive. The Kiwanis Club and Boys & Girls Club of Sparta will be conducting a food drive for the food pantries of Sparta during the parade.

Parade goers are asked to bring a non-perishable item(s) to the parade. Food items that are needed include canned fruit, vegetables, soups, spaghetti sauce, chili, stew, tuna, salmon and other meat products.

Dry food items such as macaroni and cheese, noodles, rice, helpers (hamburger, chicken, tuna), pasta, puddings, cake mixes and different kinds of cereal are also needed. Personal items such as razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, bath soap, etc. are always appreciated as well.

From 4 to 8 p.m., Jonah and the Whales will wrap up Butterfest with a live performance in the Fest Tent. Performances from the band promise non-stop rock, techno, pop and classic hits.