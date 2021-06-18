Sparta chamber seeking sponsors for raised-bed gardens

Heidi Prestwood has been wanting to start a community garden of some sort since she took her position as Executive Director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce over a year ago.

Now, Prestwood is seeking out local businesses that might be interested in forming a partnership with the chamber by sponsoring a raised bed at the chamber office along the bike trail.

“When I initially had this idea last year, it was kind of too late, so we just planted pots filled with veggies and put them out on the trail,” she said. “It was so cool to see people sitting on the benches outside, eating cherry tomatoes off of the vine.”

There is no community garden in Sparta and Prestwood feels that the community needs a space like that somewhere. The chamber has been working with Sparta Park and Rec to possibly add a botanical garden to Memorial Park.

“We just need a community space for gardens,” Prestwood said. We’re working on a lot of different ideas right now, but to have something out there in the next few weeks would be great.”

Due to the fact that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) owns the building and grounds, Prestwood is under tight restrictions and can’t plant a permanent garden at the chamber office and therefore raised beds were the next best option.

“I was sent a link to a video for a German bed, which sits on the ground and you pile up brush and twigs and then pour the soil on top, so it helps compost it,” Prestwood said. “I really liked that idea, but these beds have to be mobile; I have to be able to move them.”

The chamber is now offering businesses, individuals and/or community organizations the opportunity to promote themselves to all of the travelers along both the Elroy - Sparta and La Crosse River bike trails this summer. The sponsored raised bed gardens will be placed along the trail for visitors to grab a quick snack of tomatoes or snap peas from.

With help from the chamber, the beds would be planted and maintained by each sponsor. Included with each sponsorship is the raised bed for the seasonal use and signage to let the visitors know whose generous sponsorship is providing their tasty treat and daily watering.

“That way when bikers are enjoying their healthy snacks in the fall, they’ll know who the responsible parties are and who to thank,” Prestwood said.

For more details, please call the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 239-4123.