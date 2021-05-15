Sparta Library expansion project back on the radar

After shelving it for a two years, the Sparta City Council Wednesday took a fresh look at the Sparta Free Library expansion project and plans to explore a possible spring 2023 groundbreaking date.

Mark Sund, co-city administrator/treasurer, said the earliest time he would recommend bonding for the what was estimated as a $5 million project in 2018 would be 2023.

In September 2018, the council voted 7-1 to support a $5 million project with the city funding 70% of the cost and donations raised by the Friends of the Sparta Free Library (FSFL) covering the remaining 30%.

The proposed expansion project would double the size of the current facility by adding onto the southeast side of the building, making room for additional programming space, flexible multi-purpose areas, community meeting space, a computer lab, conference rooms and more room for books.

In rekindling the project, Sund said it was necessary for the different entities involved to “get on the same page.” He suggested forming a library project committee consisting of aldermen, library board members, the two co-city administrators and others the council deemed appropriate.

He said while there are two proposed concepts for the expansion, there is no set plan, making it difficult to nail down construction costs. He also pointed out the cost of building materials have nearly quadrupled since this time last year, undoubtedly inflating the project’s originally estimated $5 million price tag.

While it was pointed out interest rates are at all-time lows, Sund doubted the lowered cost of borrowing was enough to offset the increased cost of building materials.

“It’s certainly within the financial realm of the city to borrow this money,” he said, noting the city is well below its state mandated debt limit and more debt will be retired by 2023.

Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning said one of his biggest concerns is how the city’s 70% share of the project is determined -- whether it’s based on the FSPL’s donations in the bank or money pledged.

Amy Bernath, a member of the Library Board who keeps track of the donations, told the council that including cash on hand and pledges, the fundraising effort has raised $1.3 million of it’s $1.5 million target so far.

However, the actual revenue in the bank is $859,000 but Bernath expects the fund should be at $977,000 by year’s end after pledge reminders are sent out.

Reinhard Mueller, a library board member, who also manages a construction firm, said based on a January 2023 bond date, construction on the project could begin in the spring of 2023 and be completed by the following November.

He also noted there is a preliminary plan, which was used for the original cost estimate, but the city needs to go ahead with developing design and construction documents for bidding purposes in order to get firm figures. That process, he added, should begin by this September.

Developing those documents could cost up to $300,000, which Mueller suggested could come out of the donation revenue. He said seeing that the project is moving forward also would have the effect of motivating new donors.

According to Bernath, once a construction date is set, it would open up opportunities for federal and private grant money.

Mayor Kristin Gust said she would begin forming a construction committee to deal with project.

If the expansion project is completed it would result in a 22,000 square foot facility, the size recommended for a community the size of Sparta by a Winding Rivers Library System assessment.

The Library Board hired FEH Architects to perform the space needs assessment and come up with a preliminary design. FEH held several public meetings and design workshops and employed a community survey to gauge the public's support.

It eventually settled on two designs, which were combined into one with an estimated cost of around $5 million.

The Library Board also hired Jodi Sweeney of the Madison-based Sweeney Group to help with its fundraising campaign.