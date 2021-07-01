Sparta lily garden on display for public June 10 and 11

Sparta residents Conrad Miller and Lloyd Clark are excited to share their backyard lily garden to the public through the 2021 Open Gardens for the North Star Lily Society (NSLS) this month.

The purpose of the NSLS is to educate its members in the culture of lilies and to promote the genus lilium by supporting scientific research in culture and hybridization and the uniform registration of new lilies.

The NSLS also shares knowledge of growing the genus lilium in the upper Midwest area of the United States.

“What’s not to like about lilies? They’re so beautiful,” Miller said. “I also love that there is so much variation in lilies.”

Miller, who studied horticulture at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, has loved lilies his entire life. He joined the North American Lily Society (NALS) when he was in college.

At the time, he was growing about 10 different lilies in his parents’ garden, thinking they were really pretty flowers and fairly easy to grow.

“Everybody has a tiger lily in their garden or knows what an Easter lily is, but there are so many more kinds that most people are not familiar with,” Miller said.

He got married, had a family and was busy living life and stopped his membership for a while until 2012 when he met Clark and his love of lilies was rekindled when the two of them joined the society together.

In 2018, the two of them attended one of the NALS’ shows in Iowa where they met people from all over the world with a shared interest.

“That was really fun for both of us,” Miller said. “Part of that lily show, other than showing flower stalks and talking to these people who grow and breed lilies, was garden tours.”

That year, Miller and Clark toured four different gardens and saw how other people had their lily gardens set up. By that time, their garden was well on its way, but that inspired them both to go bigger and maybe even someday host a tour of their own garden.

“Our garden wasn’t really that bad compared to the others and I thought that we could have a lily show too,” Miller said.

They made so many friends during the shows that they decided to join the NSLS out of Minneapolis as well as the Iowa Regional Society. They have since attended shows in Boston, several other garden tours and arboretum visits.

The bug about hosting a garden tour has been living in the back of Miller’s mind. When the committee that organizes the NSLS garden tours reached out to members about the opportunity to host, Miller didn’t hesitate to volunteer.

“There is plenty of room and plenty of lilies to see,” Miller said. “Part of our goal is to teach people about all of the different kinds of lilies.”

Miller and Clark are devoted to the care of their lilies. This spring, their backyard looked like a tent city in an effort to protect the flowers from the frost in May, which followed an unseasonable heat wave early in the spring.

Miller and Clark have grown their own lilies from seed, and they have also purchased them from different breeders all over the world. With all of the different named varieties in their 12-bed garden, the lilies bloom from late May until mid-September.

There is no absence of movement in the Miller/Clark Garden. As the flowers sway in the gentle breeze, hummingbirds and butterflies as well as other winged species are frequent visitors.

Situated just outside of Sparta, Miller and Clark’s backyard offers its visitors a moment of peace with a subtle floral fragrance and the tranquil song of birds who have made their home in the boughs above drift down to the listener below.

It is the perfect place to spend a summer afternoon. Miller and Clark’s Garden, located at 4050 County Hwy BC in Sparta, will be open to the public on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.