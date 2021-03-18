Sparta School Board candidates participate in virtual forum

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce along with students from Sparta High Point Charter School hosted a forum Monday night giving candidates for the Sparta School Board the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and discuss some of their concerns and possible solutions.

Each candidate was given 90 seconds to make their opening statements, which included their reason/s for running, their background and any other information they felt was important to share.

Candidate Colin Burns-Gilbert grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School in 2007. During his opening remarks he said his passion for helping students was sparked while attending the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse where he earned a master’s degree in student affairs, administration and higher education.

His current role at Viterbo University has allowed him to work directly with non-profits to coordinate service-learning opportunities, challenging the Viterbo community to be active in making the world a better place.

“My time with Viterbo has been a catalyst to find my place to give back,” Burns-Gilbert said. “With my 3-year-old getting closer to entering the district, serving on the school board is a perfect opportunity to merge my experience supporting the city and people that have molded me into who I am today.”

Since announcing his candidacy, Burns-Gilbert has initiated conversations with educators at SAILS Charter School, Innovations STEM Academy, High Point, Sparta Montessori and all of the current school board members.

“Combined with my education experience, I hope my dedication to learn from as many perspectives as possible highlights the collaborative approach I’ll bring to serving on the school board,” he said.

Candidate Brad Treu is a life-long resident of Sparta, he graduated with the SHS Class of 1996. He has worked at Mathews Archery since 1997; he is currently the vice president of sales and marketing for the company.

He said some of his core business responsibilities are long-range, critical and strategic thinking and planning, adding that he works closely with a variety of teams on sustainable and practical business directions and he’s also responsible for developing and adhering to multiple budget plans.

“The work environment that I reside in calls for being able to move and change directions very quickly. I feel these are attributes that are greatly needed on the school board,” Treu said. “I want to see Sparta students have a safe and amazing educational experience where traditional American values are being taught. I want to see Sparta become a trendsetter on making logical decisions that make sense and protect the fiber of our country; it seems like our values are constantly under attack and a progressive agenda is always looming.”

Treu said that if he were elected to the school board, he would do everything in his power to prevent the erasing of the American history within the school district.

He added that extracurricular activities are also a very high priority to him. “They give our students something to work for, something to strive for with greatness. I want to support our instructors and coaches and see that we do everything possible for their ability to be successful,” he said.

Incumbent Josh Lydon has also lived in Sparta his entire life and graduated from SHS in 2001. He attended UWL where he graduated with a degree in information systems.

He and his wife Cynthia have three children, two of which currently attend school in the district while the third is not yet old enough.

Lydon said he brings a wealth of experience in terms of city government where he serves as an alderman for the City of Sparta. He believes in a community focus as he serves with the Sparta Gridiron Club as the treasurer and as a varsity football coach.

“I continually approach the decision-making process with fiscally sensible, common sense approaches that help Sparta students and staff achieve success,” Lydon said. “A lot of my focuses reside on the co-curriculars where I have a passion for expanding the opportunities that students have as I feel our co-curriculars build a lot of wonderful items for their continued success down the road.”

Candidate Chad McTaggart has been a Sparta resident for over 40 years, graduating from SHS with the Class of 1986. After high school he attended UWL for three semesters and later earned an associate degree in machine tool techniques and he is currently employed at Mathew’s Archery.

He currently has a child enrolled in elementary school in the district, one in middle school and one in high school.

“I take great pride in Sparta being the place that I call home,” McTaggart said. “I feel it’s important that we provide an equal opportunity of learning for children of all levels. In order to do this, we are also going to have to support our teachers and staff.”

McTaggart added that he recognizes the importance of extracurricular activities and the role they play in kids’ lives. He’d also like to see the tech-ed classes offerings expanded for kids deciding to go into the trades.

The candidates were asked to answer a total of 15 questions, which were read aloud by High Point students. Each of the candidates were given 60 seconds to answer every question.

One question asked by sophomore Saphire Forsberg was, “What is one strength and one opportunity for growth in the Sparta Area School District?”

Lydon responded, “I would say our teaching staff is by far the largest strength we have within the district. They do an amazing job teaching our students. One opportunity for growth in the Sparta Area School District would be providing those training materials for staff. Oftentimes staff are forced to work during their lunch hours, during periods where they’re supposed to prepare for their classes. Giving the staff better opportunities to be prepared for the workday and for them to expand on their training opportunities would do a lot and help in the students’ success and achievement growth within the school district.”

McTaggart responded, “One of the strengths I’ve seen and heard about is the maintenance and the building and grounds crew for all the hard work they’ve had to do to get the schools ready for COVID and the protocols and ventilation systems. Also, the teachers and staff are pretty remarkable too with all of the extra hard work they’ve had to put in. I would like to see, like I mentioned before, our tech-ed department get some opportunities for the youth to experience different things before they get out into the real world.”

Burns-Gilbert responded, “I’m going to echo what a couple folks have said, but I think the educators are a strength and that includes our teachers, custodians, nutrition folks, our school counselors, everyone across the board really coming together and empowering students and I think that’s where one of our biggest assets are is supporting those folks so they can do their jobs to the best of their abilities. I think, in preparing for tonight it was surprising how almost 50 percent of our students are in the economically disadvantaged category in DPI. For me, that would be an area of growth. How can we create more systems to remove barriers to people from participating in extracurriculars if it costs money or going on trips that have a little out-of-pocket cost? What can we do to get creative for those solutions?”

Treu responded, “Those are great answers. Not to sound redundant but I do think that our staff is and always should be our greatest asset and we need to do everything in our power to protect that. As I think about Sparta and I look at all of the different manufacturers that call this their home, I think that we have a great opportunity to try to align and unite with them to work through some of our challenges. I know that there’s a lot of discussion on Memorial Football Field updating that and there’s different funds and different conversations being had about what we can do there. That’s just one example but when you think about the possibilities of what we could do with our district and our funding and also if we need to campaign and tap into some of these outside resources, I think we need to take a really hard look at that because I think there’s a lot of people that share that passion.”

To watch the full forum and to hear the candidates’ responses to the remaining questions, please visit the district’s YouTube page at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-cu0jFcEsU&t=910s.