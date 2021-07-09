Sparta school board discusses policy regarding public input

At its last regular meeting, the Sparta School Board discussed board policy article 0167.3, which governs public input at the board meetings, after a few holes in the policy arose at a recent board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren was seeking some clarification on a few items related to the policy now that board meetings are once again open for the public to attend in person instead of only virtually.

During the pandemic, while district buildings were closed to the public, individuals who wished to speak at the board meetings were asked to register the day of the meeting.

“We would have an idea of how many people wanted to speak and what they wanted to speak about,” Van Deuren explained. “We made sure we had adequate space and that we were prepared for that.”

Before COVID, individuals were able to register for public comment on the night of board meetings by filling out a form and submitting it prior to the start of the meeting.

“Either way is fine. The way we’ve been doing it has worked out very well,” Van Deuren said. “My question to the board is, do we want to keep the protocol we’ve established, or do we want to go back to where anybody can register, walk in and speak the night of the meeting?”

In the policy it reads that each statement by a participant shall be limited to a two-minutes duration. The policy does not address the practice of an individual signing up to give public comment and then giving their time to someone else.

Van Deuren said she thinks the board needs to decide whether or not that practice should be allowed, and the policy should reflect that one way or the other.

“My concern with that is that people who know the system could use that to give one person more of a voice and I think there’s value in hearing what other people have to say,” she said. “People who sign up to speak should have a legitimate intention of speaking and not signing up for time so they can give it to someone else.”

The board also encountered a situation in which someone spoke on behalf of someone else who remained anonymous. “That’s problematic. We ask other people to come up, identify who they are, give their name and address and to pull out a piece of paper and say this is from a mystery person is not okay,” Van Deuren said. “And if it is okay, then we should say that, and no one should be expected to identify themselves.”

At a previous board meeting, a participant had signed up to talk on one topic and instead chose to speak on another topic. Van Deuren questioned whether or not the board wanted individuals to state what they wished to talk about.

She added that if individuals are not expected to stick to the topic they intend to speak about, then the form should not ask what the topic is.

“There is some urgency to address these things that have now been allowed,” Van Deuren said. “We just need to clarify what some of the rules are so that we’re all following the same rules.”

Board members Ed Lukasek and James Rasmussen were hesitant to discuss the matter and questioned why the issue was brought to the board prior to going through the policy committee.

Van Deuren said that running policy review solely through the policy committee when trying to make an urgent decision isn’t alway efficient. “We should probably adjust the language so that we don’t have a month's lag between making a decision and running the whole thing through the policy committee,” she said.

“My goal with this was never to stifle public input,” said board president Josh Lydon. “I just want clarity so that when people sign up for public input, they know what the rules are coming in.”

Lukasek made a motion to table the decision and send it to committee, which was seconded by Rasmussen. The motion passed unanimously.